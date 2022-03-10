Hover to Zoom
Frontier Maple Flavor
2 fl ozUPC: 0008983623081
Product Details
Add maple flavor to fudge, brownie, taffy and frosting recipes. Try a dash or two in baked beans, sweet potatoes, cookies and pies.
- With Other Natural Flavors
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Glycerine , Water , Contains , Flavors Natural ( Corn , and , Barley , Soy , Gluten , and )
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More