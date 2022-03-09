Hover to Zoom
Frontier Medium Roasted Carob Powder
16 ozUPC: 0008983602304
Product Details
- Powdered
- Medium Roasted
- Ceratonia siliqua
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg6%
Iron0mg2%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Powdered Medium Roasted Carob .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible