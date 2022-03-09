Frontier Mexican Seasoning
Product Details
In the mood for Mexican? An array of rich spices gather around chili peppers for authentic Mexican flavor in this convenient blend. A great addition to grains, beans, and vegetables for Mexican fare in a hurry.
- Mexican Seasoning with Chilis, Garlic & Onion
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Contains , Peppers Chili ( Silicon Dioxide [ Anti Caking Agents ] , Anti Caking Agents ) , Garlic Dehydrated , Celery Seed , Cumin , Onions Dehydrated , Paprika , Oregano , Peppers Red , Silicon Dioxide ( Anti Caking Agents ) , Bay Leaf
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
