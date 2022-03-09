Frontier Mexican Seasoning Perspective: front
In the mood for Mexican? An array of rich spices gather around chili peppers for authentic Mexican flavor in this convenient blend. A great addition to grains, beans, and vegetables for Mexican fare in a hurry.

  • Mexican Seasoning with Chilis, Garlic & Onion
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
56.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Contains , Peppers Chili ( Silicon Dioxide [ Anti Caking Agents ] , Anti Caking Agents ) , Garlic Dehydrated , Celery Seed , Cumin , Onions Dehydrated , Paprika , Oregano , Peppers Red , Silicon Dioxide ( Anti Caking Agents ) , Bay Leaf

Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

