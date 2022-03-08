Hover to Zoom
Frontier Mild Cheddar Cheese Flavoring Powder
16 ozUPC: 0008983602391
Product Details
- Non-Irradiated
- Mild Cheddar Cheese Blend
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium310mg13%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese Blend [ Cheddar Cheese ( Pasteurized Milk , Salt , Cheese Cultures , Enzymes ) , Whey , Buttermilk , Salt , Disodium Phosphate , Silicon Dioxide , Annatto Extract ] .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
