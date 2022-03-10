Dried and minced white onions are very common for both home cooks and chefs alike. They deliver the flavor of whole, white onions but are ready to use as a great alternative to whole onions for prepared food items. White onions are well-known for their use in Mexican food to enhance the aroma and flavor. They also accent soups, stews, pasta, and more. The semi-sweet, mild and sharp flavor spices up salads, shish kebabs, hamburgers, and other popular foods.