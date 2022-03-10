Frontier™ Minced White Onion
Product Details
Dried and minced white onions are very common for both home cooks and chefs alike. They deliver the flavor of whole, white onions but are ready to use as a great alternative to whole onions for prepared food items. White onions are well-known for their use in Mexican food to enhance the aroma and flavor. They also accent soups, stews, pasta, and more. The semi-sweet, mild and sharp flavor spices up salads, shish kebabs, hamburgers, and other popular foods.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Minced Onion .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More