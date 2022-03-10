Frontier™ Minced White Onion Perspective: front
Frontier™ Minced White Onion

1 lbUPC: 0008983600373
Dried and minced white onions are very common for both home cooks and chefs alike. They deliver the flavor of whole, white onions but are ready to use as a great alternative to whole onions for prepared food items. White onions are well-known for their use in Mexican food to enhance the aroma and flavor. They also accent soups, stews, pasta, and more. The semi-sweet, mild and sharp flavor spices up salads, shish kebabs, hamburgers, and other popular foods.

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Minced Onion .

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

