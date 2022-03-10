Frontier Mini Nutritional Yeast Flakes Perspective: front
Frontier Mini Nutritional Yeast Flakes

16 ozUPC: 0008983602326
Frontier® Mini Nutritional Yeast Flakes are made from a single-celled organism, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, grown on cane and beet molasses. The yeast is harvested, washed, pasteurized and dried with heat to "deactivate" it. Because it's inactive, it has no ability to leaven like baking yeast, but works great as a seasoning and non-dairy cheese substitute. Nutritional yeast adds nutty, umami and slightly cheesy flavor to soups, gravies, sauces or eggless scrambles. These mini-sized flakes work great as a topping and for homemade seasoning blends. Frontier® bulk nutritional yeast is kosher certified and non-irradiated.

  • Non-Irradiated

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
: Inactive Yeast .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
