Frontier® Mini Nutritional Yeast Flakes are made from a single-celled organism, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, grown on cane and beet molasses. The yeast is harvested, washed, pasteurized and dried with heat to "deactivate" it. Because it's inactive, it has no ability to leaven like baking yeast, but works great as a seasoning and non-dairy cheese substitute. Nutritional yeast adds nutty, umami and slightly cheesy flavor to soups, gravies, sauces or eggless scrambles. These mini-sized flakes work great as a topping and for homemade seasoning blends. Frontier® bulk nutritional yeast is kosher certified and non-irradiated.

