Frontier Natural Cut and Sifted Pau d'Arco Bark
16 ozUPC: 0008983600702
Product Details
To prepare as a tea, pour 8 oz. boiling water over 1-2 teaspoons of herb. Cover and steep for 5-10 minutes, strain and serve immediately.
- Cut & Sifted
- Tabebuia Impetiginosa
- Herbal Supplement
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
412.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pau D'arco Cut ( Bark ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
