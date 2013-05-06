Frontier Natural Products Cheddar & Spice Popcorn Seasoning Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Frontier Natural Products Cheddar & Spice Popcorn Seasoning

1 LBUPC: 0008983602150
Purchase Options

Product Details

You'll never miss the butter again once you try this zesty popcorn seasoning. A tangy cheese flavor with a hint of garlic

Non-Irradiated

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories21
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol2mg1%
Sodium84mg4%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese Flavorings [ Cheddar Cheese ( Cultured Milk , Salt , Enzymes , Annatto Extract ) , Buttermilk Powder , Salt , Soy Lecithin ] , Nutritional Yeast , Onion , Garlic , Bell Pepper ( Contains : Silicon Dioxide , A Natural Anti-Caking Agent ) , Red Pepper ( Cayenne ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More