Frontier Natural Products Cheddar & Spice Popcorn Seasoning
Product Details
You'll never miss the butter again once you try this zesty popcorn seasoning. A tangy cheese flavor with a hint of garlic
Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese Flavorings [ Cheddar Cheese ( Cultured Milk , Salt , Enzymes , Annatto Extract ) , Buttermilk Powder , Salt , Soy Lecithin ] , Nutritional Yeast , Onion , Garlic , Bell Pepper ( Contains : Silicon Dioxide , A Natural Anti-Caking Agent ) , Red Pepper ( Cayenne ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More