Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Frontier™ Natural Products Co-op Organic Ground Turmeric Root
16 ozUPC: 0008983602604
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our ground turmeric root has a wonderful, golden-yellow color and a pungent, distinctive aroma. Its flavor resembles both ginger and pepper. Indispensable in curry powders and East Indian cooking, turmeric is also used in prepared mustards and pickles, dressings, eggs and rice dishes.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Turmeric Root .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More