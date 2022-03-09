Hover to Zoom
Frontier Natural Products Organic Maple Syrup Granulated
16 ozUPC: 0008983602885
Product Details
The Maple Syrup Powder is made of 100% pure, dehydrated maple syrup with no additives or preservatives.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Maple Syrup .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
