Frontier Natural Products Organic Powdered Barley Grass
16 ozUPC: 0008983600705
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Barley Grass Powder .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
