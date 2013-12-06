Hover to Zoom
Frontier Natural Products Organic Psyllium Husk Powder
16 ozUPC: 0008983602938
Product Details
Powdered psyllium seed husk, for baking, encapsulating and making herbal preparations.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Psyllium Husk Powder .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
