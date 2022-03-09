Frontier Natural Products Whole Juniper Berries Perspective: front
Frontier Natural Products Whole Juniper Berries

16 ozUPC: 0008983600587
Juniper Berries are spicy, sweet, with a piney aroma. They are delicious in stews and soups and with meats (especially wild game). They also give gin its distinctive flavor and are a common flavor ingredient in bitters.

The berries of Juniperus communis ripen in the autumn three years after they are formed. Therefore a plant will be bearing fruit in all stages of maturity at any one harvest time, which accounts for the varying flavors of individual berries.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
479.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Juniper Berries .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

