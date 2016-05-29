Hover to Zoom
Frontier Natural Products Whole Milk Thistle Seeds
16 ozUPC: 0008983600912
Product Details
Milk thistle seed is used as a liver tonic, to "support healthy liver function*" and overall well being.* The hard, dark-colored seeds are ground and used to make a tea or tincture, encapsulated, or added to foods. The whole seeds are also sometimes added to foods.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
172.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Milk Thistle Whole .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
