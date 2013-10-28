Hover to Zoom
Frontier Natural Products Whole Rosehips
1 lbUPC: 0008983600644
Product Details
Rosehips, or rose haws, are the fruit of wild roses, also known as the "dog rose." They are a popular addition to a variety of herbal tea blends.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
268.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Vitamin C10mg17%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rosehips ( Whole ) ( Fruit ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
