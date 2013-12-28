Hover to Zoom
Frontier™ Onion Powder
1 lbUPC: 0008983600371
Our Organic Onion Powder provides a convenient, organic way to bring onion flavor and aroma to any savory dish. It’s also a great way to spice up condiments. This powder delivers a taste and aroma that is up to 10 times stronger than raw onions. It's perfect for those who don't want watery eyes or don't have time to peel and chop whole onions.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
454.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Onion Powder .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More