Frontier Organic Bac'uns Vegetarian Bits
2.47 ozUPC: 0008983618454
Product Details
Bac'Uns add a delicious, crunchy, hickory smoked flavor to a variety of foods. This great-tasting, bits contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. Sprinkle on salads, soups, baked and mashed potatoes, vegetables, and omelettes for a zesty, bacon-like flavor.
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
- Non-ETO
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Textured Soy Protein ( Organic Soy Flour ) , Organic Sunflower Oil , Salt , Natural Flavor ( Soybean Oil , Natural Smoke Flavor ) , Organic Caramel Color .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.