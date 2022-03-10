Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Beet Powder
16 ozUPC: 0008983602525
Product Details
Beet powder is made from the red, fleshy root portion of the plant after the root hairs and green tops have been removed. One pound of beet powder re-hydrated is approximately equal to 9 pounds of fresh, unprepared beets.
- Certified USDA Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Beet Powder .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
