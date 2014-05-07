Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Black Bean Flakes
16 ozUPC: 0008983602736
Product Details
Black beans, a good source of cholesterol-lowering fiber, have become very popular as an ingredient or as a main dish. Use in soup, dips, or salads-be creative!
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
13.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg6%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber11g44%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Black Beans , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.