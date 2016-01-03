Frontier Organic Brebere Seasoning
Product Details
We combine twelve different spices to produce this wonderful, spicy blend which has its origins in Ethiopa. It has a very coarse, earthy texture and adds a zesty hot flavor to meats when used as a rub for grilling, barbecuing or panfrying.
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- Non-ETO
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Paprika , Sea Salt , Organic Cayenne , Organic Fenugreek , Organic Coriander , Organic Cumin , Organic Black Pepper , Organic Cardamom , Organic Cinnamon , Organic Clove , Organic Ginger , Organic Turmeric .
Allergen Info
Contains Coriander and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More