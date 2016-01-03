Frontier Organic Brebere Seasoning Perspective: front
Frontier Organic Brebere Seasoning

2.3 ozUPC: 0008983619473
Product Details

We combine twelve different spices to produce this wonderful, spicy blend which has its origins in Ethiopa. It has a very coarse, earthy texture and adds a zesty hot flavor to meats when used as a rub for grilling, barbecuing or panfrying.

  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher
  • Non-ETO
  • Non-Irradiated

 

 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Paprika , Sea Salt , Organic Cayenne , Organic Fenugreek , Organic Coriander , Organic Cumin , Organic Black Pepper , Organic Cardamom , Organic Cinnamon , Organic Clove , Organic Ginger , Organic Turmeric .

Allergen Info
Contains Coriander and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
