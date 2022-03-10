Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Broth Powder Vegetable
16 ozUPC: 0008983602780
- Low Sodium
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
37.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Corn Syrup Solids , Organic Tomato Powder ( Organic Tomatoes , Organic Guar Gum ) Organic Carrot , Organic Onion , Organic Garlic , Organic Tamari Soy Sauce Powder ( Organic Tamari Soy Sauce , Organic Soybeans , Salt , ) Organic Maltodextrin , Salt , Bay Leaf , Organic Marjoram , Organic Tumeric .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
