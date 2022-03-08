Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Cane Sugar
5 lbUPC: 0008983602754
Product Details
Sugar is pure sucrose. It contains no preservatives or additives of any kind. Sugar is not chemically altered or bleached during processing-it's the same as the natural sucrose found in sugar beet and sugar cane plants.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
567.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
