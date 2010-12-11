Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Cayenne
16 ozUPC: 0008983600795
This colorful, ground chili pepper will turn up the heat and color in your cooking. Use it in favorite ethnic recipes, or sprinkle it on at the table whenever a dish needs extra zip.
- USDA Organic
- Capsicum annuum
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cayenne .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
