Frontier Organic Ceylon Tea High Grown Orange Pekoe
16 ozUPC: 0008983601067
Product Details
Put a new twist on tea by serving Ceylon with a slice of orange, instead of lemon. You'll marvel at how well the flavor and aromas meld and support each other. Highly versatile, Ceylon goes well with all the traditional foods of tea time.
Fair Trade Certified™. Fair Trade Certification ensures standards are met for wages, living conditions and working conditions for tea pickers.
- USDA Organic
- Fair Trade Certified™
- Camellia sinensis
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher