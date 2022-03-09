Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Chai Tea
16 ozUPC: 0008983602872
Product Details
Black tea blended with spices and generally served hot or cold with milk and sweetener. There are many favorite recipes for chai, but the spices most often included are cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger and black pepper.
- Natural Products Co-op
- Certified Organic
- Contains Caffeine
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Fair Trade Certified , Black Tea , Organic Ginger , Organic Fennel , Organic Cinnamon , Organic Cardamom , Organic Nutmeg , Organic Black Pepper , Organic Cloves .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More