Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Chop Grilling Seasoning
16 ozUPC: 0008983604874
Purchase Options
Product Details
A savory spice blend featuring garlic, herbs and other spices to perfectly round out the flavor of your chops.
- Non Irradiated
- Certified USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Garlic , Organic Onion , Sea Salt , Organic Black Pepper , Organic Paprika , Organic Thyme , Organic Tarragon , Organic Rice Concentrate , Organic Coriander , Organic Cumin , Bay Leaf .
Allergen Info
Contains Coriander and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More