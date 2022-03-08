Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Chopped Dill Weed
.71 ozUPC: 0008983618479
Purchase Options
Product Details
Aromatic dill weed is more delicately flavored than the seed from the same plant. It enhances rather than dominates and is delicious in salads, sauces, light gravies, and with fish and grains.
- Vibrant & Flavorful
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-ETO (Ethylene Oxide)
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
67.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dill Weed
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More