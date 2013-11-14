Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Cut & Sifted OA
16 ozUPC: 0008983600846
Product Details
Oats straw is the green top of the oat plant, harvested when the seed is at the milky stage, before it's fully ripe. The herb is nutritive and soothing to itchy, flaky skin and is used in baths, lotions and skin washes. It also makes a comforting herbal tea.
- Herbal Supplement
- Avena sativa
- Non-Irradiated
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
287.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Oat Straw Green Tops , Cut ( Herb ) , Other Ingredients : Oatstraw , Green Tops .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
