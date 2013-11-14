Oats straw is the green top of the oat plant, harvested when the seed is at the milky stage, before it's fully ripe. The herb is nutritive and soothing to itchy, flaky skin and is used in baths, lotions and skin washes. It also makes a comforting herbal tea.

Herbal Supplement

Avena sativa

Non-Irradiated

USDA Organic

Kosher