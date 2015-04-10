Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Cut & Sifted Orange Peel
16 ozUPC: 0008983600985
Product Details
Orange peel is often used to enhance other flavors in desserts, gravies, sauces, and meat dishes. Dried orange peel can also be used as a garnish. It is a tasty addition to herbal tea blends.
- Cut & Sifted
- USDA Certified Organic
- Citrus sinensis
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cut & Sifted , Orange Peel .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
