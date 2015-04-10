Frontier Organic Cut & Sifted Orange Peel Perspective: front
Frontier Organic Cut & Sifted Orange Peel

Orange peel is often used to enhance other flavors in desserts, gravies, sauces, and meat dishes. Dried orange peel can also be used as a garnish. It is a tasty addition to herbal tea blends.

  • Cut & Sifted
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Citrus sinensis
  • Non-Irradiated
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cut & Sifted , Orange Peel .

Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

