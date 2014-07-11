Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Earl Grey Tea
16 ozUPC: 0008983602826
Purchase Options
Product Details
The best known of the scented teas, its unique taste has remained popular for hundreds of years. Natural bergamot oil is sprayed on tea leaves to create a balanced citrus and tea flavor. While Earl Grey is a tea possessing the delicacy and nuance of flavor to be enjoyed on its own, it's also beautifully accentuated with a slice of lemon and pairs well with citrus or buttery flavored pastries.
- Natural Products Co-op
- Certified Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- Contains Caffeine
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Earl Grey Tea
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More