Frontier Organic Garam Masala
1 lbUPC: 0008983602722
An all-purpose, spicy warm (but not hot) Indian seasoning, Garam Masala is a traditional ingredient in Indian tandoori, samosas, kormas, and dahl.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cardamom , Organic Cinnamon , Organic Cloves , Organic Cumin , Organic Black Pepper , Organic Coriander .
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
