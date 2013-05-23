Frontier™ Organic Garlic Powder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Frontier™ Organic Garlic Powder Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Frontier™ Organic Garlic Powder

1 lbUPC: 0008983600352
Purchase Options

Product Details

Frontier Co-op Bulk Organic Garlic Powder is commonly used on a wide variety of savory dishes for its strong, hot and slightly biting flavor. The penetrating aroma and flavor of garlic powder, which is ground dehydrated garlic bulbs, are familiar in dishes such as pasta, pizza, potatoes and grilled chicken as well as sauces, marinades, and dressings. Garlic powder is also a common ingredient in spice blends.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
453.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Garlic

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More