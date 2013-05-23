Frontier™ Organic Garlic Powder
Frontier Co-op Bulk Organic Garlic Powder is commonly used on a wide variety of savory dishes for its strong, hot and slightly biting flavor. The penetrating aroma and flavor of garlic powder, which is ground dehydrated garlic bulbs, are familiar in dishes such as pasta, pizza, potatoes and grilled chicken as well as sauces, marinades, and dressings. Garlic powder is also a common ingredient in spice blends.
Organic Garlic
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
