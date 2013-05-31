Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Frontier™ Organic Granulated Garlic
16 ozUPC: 0008983602524
Purchase Options
Product Details
- USDA Organic
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
534.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Granulated Garlic
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More