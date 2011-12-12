Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Ground Cinnamon
1.9 ozUPC: 0008983618434
Product Details
One of the world's most favorite spices, cinnamon is used in both sweet and savory recipes - for cakes, cookies and pies, stewed fruits, puddings, breads, curries, sauces and vegetable dishes.
- Kosher
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- KA Grade Korintje
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Cinnamon , with : 3% , Oil .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More