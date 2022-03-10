Frontier Organic Kale Powder Perspective: front
Frontier Organic Kale Powder

16 ozUPC: 0008983604884
Product Details

Kale powder has a characteristic kale flavor and works well in smoothies, dips, spaghetti sauce, eggs and pasta dough.

  • Non-Irradiated
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Kale Powder .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
