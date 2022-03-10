Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Kale Powder
16 ozUPC: 0008983604884
Product Details
Kale powder has a characteristic kale flavor and works well in smoothies, dips, spaghetti sauce, eggs and pasta dough.
- Non-Irradiated
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Kale Powder .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.