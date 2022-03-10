Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Light Roasted Ca
16 ozUPC: 0008983602593
Purchase Options
Product Details
- USDA Organic
- Ceratonia Siliqua
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Powdered Light Roasted Carob .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More