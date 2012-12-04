Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Onion Soup
16 ozUPC: 0008983602918
Product Details
Not for the weak --must love onions! Use as you would store-bought packets of onion soup mix. Great for burgers, meat loaf, roasted potatoes, casseroles and of course, French onion dip.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium760mg32%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Onion , Organic Maltodextrin , Sea Salt , Organic Garlic , Organic Black Pepper .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.