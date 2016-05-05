Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Frontier™ Organic Oregano Leaf
1 lbUPC: 0008983600281
Purchase Options
Product Details
Frontier Co-op Bulk Organic Cut & Sifted Fancy-Grade Oregano is an indispensable seasoning in Italian, Mexican and Mediterranean cooking — and the lynchpin of pizza sauce. Our oregano is a robust spice, strongly and complexly aromatic, earthy with a pungent overtone.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Oregano Leaf .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More