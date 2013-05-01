Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Parsley Leaf Flake
1 lbUPC: 0008983600350
Our parsley has a bright green color and a mild, fresh flavor that's used to flavor soups, vegetables, sauces, dressings, eggs and all potato dishes. Add directly to your favorite dishes or reconstitute it first by soaking in ice water for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Petroselinum Crispum
- Non-Irradiated
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Organic Parsley .
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
