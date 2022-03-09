Frontier Organic Powdered Spinach Perspective: front
Frontier Organic Powdered Spinach

16 ozUPC: 0008983600358
  • Non Irradiated
  • Kosher

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Spinach Powder .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

