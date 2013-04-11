Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Sencha Leaf Tea
16 ozUPC: 0008983601075
Product Details
Brothy, vegetal, fresh and bright, this quintessential Japanese green tea can be enjoyed all day long. It is also an excellent tea to serve guests.
- Natural Products Co-op
- Certified Organic
- Camellia Sinensis
- Non-Irradiated
- Contains Caffeine
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sencha Leaf Green Tea .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
