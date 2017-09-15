Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Steak Grilling
16 ozUPC: 0008983604871
Product Details
A savory combination of garlic, onion, pepper and salt accompanied by a hint of paprika and red chilies to add flair to your steak.
- Certified USDA Organic
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Garlic , Organic Onion , Organic Black Pepper , Sea Salt , Organic Mustard Seed , Organic Dill Seed , Organic Paprika , Organic Chili Pepper , Organic Coriander , Organic Sunflower Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coriander and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
