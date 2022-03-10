Frontier™ Organic Sweet Basil Leaf
Wildly popular in Italian and American kitchens, basil is also prominent in French cuisine, where it's an essential ingredient in the blends fines herbs and herbs de Provence. Frontier Co-op Organic Cut & Sifted Sweet Basil Leaf has a warm, sweet, mildly minty/peppery flavor. Enjoy it with vegetables (especially tomatoes), in dressings and sauces, soups and stews, on pizza, in pasta sauces and in other Italian dishes. Frontier's fancy-grade, organic sweet basil leaf is kosher certified and non-irradiated.
Organic Sweet Basil Leaf .
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
