Frontier™ Organic Sweet Basil Leaf Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Frontier™ Organic Sweet Basil Leaf Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Frontier™ Organic Sweet Basil Leaf

1 lbUPC: 0008983600355
Purchase Options

Product Details

Wildly popular in Italian and American kitchens, basil is also prominent in French cuisine, where it's an essential ingredient in the blends fines herbs and herbs de Provence. Frontier Co-op Organic Cut & Sifted Sweet Basil Leaf has a warm, sweet, mildly minty/peppery flavor. Enjoy it with vegetables (especially tomatoes), in dressings and sauces, soups and stews, on pizza, in pasta sauces and in other Italian dishes. Frontier's fancy-grade, organic sweet basil leaf is kosher certified and non-irradiated.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Sweet Basil Leaf .

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More