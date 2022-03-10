Wildly popular in Italian and American kitchens, basil is also prominent in French cuisine, where it's an essential ingredient in the blends fines herbs and herbs de Provence. Frontier Co-op Organic Cut & Sifted Sweet Basil Leaf has a warm, sweet, mildly minty/peppery flavor. Enjoy it with vegetables (especially tomatoes), in dressings and sauces, soups and stews, on pizza, in pasta sauces and in other Italian dishes. Frontier's fancy-grade, organic sweet basil leaf is kosher certified and non-irradiated.