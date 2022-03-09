Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Tomato Flakes
16 ozUPC: 0008983602788
These rehydrate quickly to add depth and zest to recipes. Use in place of sun-dried tomatoes. Recommended for soups, vegetable dishes, stews, salads.
- Lycopericon esculentum
- Non-Irradiated
- USDA Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Certified Organic Dehydrated Tomatoes .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
