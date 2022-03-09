Frontier Organic Tomato Flakes Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Frontier Organic Tomato Flakes

16 ozUPC: 0008983602788
Purchase Options

Product Details

These rehydrate quickly to add depth and zest to recipes. Use in place of sun-dried tomatoes. Recommended for soups, vegetable dishes, stews, salads.

  • Lycopericon esculentum
  • Non-Irradiated
  • USDA Organic

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Certified Organic Dehydrated Tomatoes .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More