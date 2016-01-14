Frontier Organic Tomato Powder Perspective: front
Frontier Organic Tomato Powder

1 lbUPC: 0008983602758
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Lycopersicon esculentum
  • Kosher
  • Non-Irradiated

 

 

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Tomato Powder ( Organic Tomato Concentrate , Organic Guar Gum ) .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

