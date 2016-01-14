Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Tomato Powder
1 lbUPC: 0008983602758
Product Details
- USDA Certified Organic
- Lycopersicon esculentum
- Kosher
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Tomato Powder ( Organic Tomato Concentrate , Organic Guar Gum ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible