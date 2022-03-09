Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Vegetable Soup Blend
16 ozUPC: 0008983602786
- USDA Organic
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate19g6%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg4%
Iron0mg8%
Vitamin A0International Unit60%
Vitamin C0mg50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes , Carrots , Onions , Tomato , Parsley , Spinach , Bell Peppers .
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
