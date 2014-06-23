Ingredients

Corn Syrup Solids , Sea Salt , Maltodextrin , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Dehydrated Onion , Yeast Extract , Dehydrated Garlic , Celery Seed Powder , Turmeric , Parsley , Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More