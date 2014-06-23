Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic Vegetarian Chicken Flavored Broth Powder
16 ozUPC: 0008983602869
Product Details
This vegetarian blend combines flavors of onion, garlic, celery seed, turmeric and parsley. Use it to make flavorful gravies also.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Vegetarian
- Non-Irradiated
- Does Not Contain Chicken
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium560mg23%
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup Solids , Sea Salt , Maltodextrin , Autolyzed Yeast Extract , Dehydrated Onion , Yeast Extract , Dehydrated Garlic , Celery Seed Powder , Turmeric , Parsley , Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
