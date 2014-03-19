Hover to Zoom
Frontier Organic White Peppercorns
1 lbUPC: 0008983602771
Product Details
White peppercorns are fully-ripened berries that are sun-dried after their red outer skin is removed. Gourmet cooks often use white pepper to flavor white sauces and other light-colored dishes because of its color and more delicate flavor.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Whole
- Piper nigrum
- Non-Irradiated
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole White Peppercorns .
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
