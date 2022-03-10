Hover to Zoom
Frontier® Organic Whole Black Peppercorns
16 ozUPC: 0008983602603
Organic, whole black peppercorns for grinding fresh peppery flavor at the stove or table. These premium quality, whole black peppercorns are carefully selected from one of the world's premier pepper-producing regions. Consistent in size and flavor, you'll find them perfect for use in peppermills.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Whole
- Piper nigrum
- Non-Irradiated
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Black Peppercorns .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
