Frontier Organic Whole Celery Seed
1 lbUPC: 0008983602700
A biennial or annual herbaceous plant, celery's botanical name is Apium graveolens. Grassy and hay-like, even a little bitter, the flavor of celery stalk and leaf is reminiscent of fennel and anise, but much milder.
Kosher
Organic
Organic Whole Celery Seed .
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
